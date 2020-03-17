Abia House of Assembly moves to strengthen ABSUTH

Kindly Share This Story:

…considers Bill to create Management Board

Moves by the Abia State House of Assembly led by Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE to strengthen the operations and management of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) received a boost Tuesday as the assembly in its plenary considered and committed to its Committee of the Whole House “H.A.B 4: A Bill for a Law to Establish the Abia State University Teaching Hospital Management Board and for other Matters Connected therewith”.

The Board when fully operational is expected to have provision for the following:

1. Chairman of the Board

2. Chief Medical Director

3. A Director of the Teaching Hospital who shall be the Secretary

4. One representative of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) who is not a member of the teaching staff of any university, and,

5. One representative of the Senate of a university with medical practice experience

The Chairman and other officials of the Board shall hold office for four years in the first instance.

However, following observations considered salient by some members during the clause by clause consideration of the Bill in the Committee of the Whole House, it was resolved that an Ad Hoc Committee be set up to look into the issues raised by the concerned members.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, therefore announced the Ad Hoc Committee constituted as follows:

1. Rt. Hon Chikwendu Kalu – Chairman

2. Hon Barr. Emeka Okoroafor

3. Hon Barr Jerry Uzosike

4. Hon Barr. Thomas Nkoro

5. Hon Chijioke Chukwu

6. Hon Stanley Nwabuisi

7. Hon Barr. Okey Igwe, and,

8. Mr Otumchere who is to serve as its Secretary.

The Ad Hoc Committee was given two weeks to submit is report.

VANGUARD

