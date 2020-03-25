Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Abba Kyari has other ailments that can hamper his rate of recovery – Source

On 3:06 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Katsina Killings: Abba Kyari leads Buhari's delegation to condole with State, victims
Abba Kyari

By Nwafor Sunday

The chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has other ailments that can hamper his rate of recovery from Coronavirus, a Source said on Wednesday.

However, doctors attending to Kyari, have obtained his medical records from Wellington Hospital, St. John’s Wood, London.

“Abba Kyari’s medical records have been sent via email from Wellington Hospital where he goes for his check-up and also gets his treatment. “He has some other health conditions which will be kept confidential. We are hoping for the best”, the source told Punch.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Obaseki goes into self-isolation, sends in samples for testing

About Wellington Hospital

The Wellington Hospital, located in North London, deals with Brain surgery, Cardiac care, Orthopaedic care, Spinal care, Women’s health, Urology care and others.

Kyari was tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!