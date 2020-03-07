7th Nigeria Pitch Awards: Ighalo battles Ndidi, Osimhen for top gong

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala have been shortlisted among the nominees for the 7th edition of Nigeria Pitch Awards.

Three nominees each in the 16 categories of the Awards were announced at a press conference held at Ibis Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos yesterday.

Ighalo will battle Super Eagles and Lille’s hotshot Victor Osimhen and another international, Samuel Chukwueze in the Striker of the Year category, while Oshoala was named in the Queen of the Pitch category.

Ighalo and Victor Osimhen made it a double as both players were nominated in the King of the Pitch category alongside Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City of England.

President of Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, while expressing his satisfaction on the success recorded so far in organising the annual awards, said the Pitch Awards is ranked among the 10 best awards in Nigeria.

He said a date would be announced later for the award ceremony as an earlier date fixed for the event had to cancelled due to the ravaging COVID-19.

