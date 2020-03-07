7th AMVCAs night: IK Osakioduwa returns as host with Kenyan presenter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Tonight is the night for the 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards as glitz and glamour of African movie industry is set to descend on the Expo Hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. And it will be chaperoned by none other than the imposing television host and media personality, IK Osakioduwa. By his side is a top Kenyan TV and radio presenter, Amina Abdi Rabar as co-host

Amina Abdi Rabar began her radio career with Homeboyz Radio and later moved to Capital FM where she hosts Capital In The Morning, the station’s flagship show. As a TV host, she has worked on various shows on the DStv platform such as; MNET’s Lifestyle and Entertainment Show Mashariki Mix, Moments on Ebony Life TV, Maisha Superstar on Maisha Magic East and currently The Turn Up on Maisha Magic East.

Abdi Rabar has also worked with various brands as an ambassador, hosted a variety of music concerts, corporate events, award shows, product launches and gala dinners.

“We are excited to present Amina Abdi Rabar as the new female co-host of the 7th edition of the AMVCAs. She is vivacious, full of wit and has a very cheerful personality. We look forward to her and IK bringing some magic on stage as we gather to celebrate the best in film and television”, said Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director, Africa Channels.

The event will be broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv at 4pm WAT. The 7th edition of the AMVCAs is sponsored by Amstel Malta.

