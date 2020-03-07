7th AMVCA: Best dressed male, female to get awards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

For the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa Magic and MultiChoice have announced a special award category – Best Dressed Male and Female – in recognition of the best dressed guests on the red carpet and as part of the highlights at the awards event on Saturday, 14 March. This award category is sponsored by Amstel Malta.

“We are excited about this new category because not only is the AMVCAs a night when the best stars in African film and TV are celebrated, it is also famed for being the biggest showcase of fashion, glitz and glam on the continent,” said Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director, Africa Magic channels.

The award for the Best Dressed Male and Female at the 7th edition of the AMVCAs will be voted for on Instagram by fans and viewers across the continent.

Attendees interested in this award are to be on the red carpet between 4:00pm and 5:00pm to have their pictures taken in a specially designed AMVCA photo booth. The top 50 (25 for men and 25 for women) will be selected by a constituted AMVCA Style Council and shared on Africa Magic’s Instagram account @africamagic. Fans will then be given the opportunity to vote by indicating their likes for their favourite picture between 6:00pm and 7:00pm. During the live award show, the male and female pictures with the highest likes will be the winners of the first ever award for the AMVCAs Best Dressed, which will be announced on stage.

