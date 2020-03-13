Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says 660,000 people have been enrolled in the state’s contributory health insurance scheme.

Okowa disclosed this during his quarterly media interaction in Asaba.

He said: ”As at the last time I was briefed, I was told that a total of 660,000 people have been enrolled into the contributory health insurance scheme of the state.

”I will continue to urge Deltans to avail themselves particularly those in the informal sector to be part of this health programme,” he said.

The governor explained that the contributory health insurance scheme was also focusing on those who were considered as vulnerable and those who were below the ages of five and pregnant women.

“Consideration is also being given to some of the widows and as things improve we will scale it up to include the elderly and the physically challenged.

“That programme has done so well both in the state and nationally that we had become a model for some states.

“Other states are now coming to us as a state to know how we are running our contributory health insurance programme.

“Delta has become the focal point of the study of the health insurance programme,” he said.

On the other hand, the governor noted that two contracts have been awarded to address the challenges of flooding in the Warri axis.

“The full contract has been awarded and the contractors have been mobilised to sites. And I hope they will be able to do something before the rains start.

“The projects will be completed in 24 months and the projects are in six different phases, but we are starting with the first two phases which consist of 60 per cent of the job,” Okowa said.

