Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

55 per cent of ASUU members registered with IPPIS

On 6:07 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

As defaulters will not get February salary — Minister of Finance

55 per cent of ASUU members registered with IPPIS
Finance Minister_Zainab Ahmed.

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

About 55 per cent of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU have been registered in the newly introduced Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS so far and those who have not been registered will not get February salary.

This was stated by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab  Shamsuna while addressing newsmen at the opening of the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Directors of Internal Audit in Kano on Thursday.

READ ALSO: IPPIS: If FG stops our salary, we will stop work ―ASUU insists

“Unfortunately most reforms that you undertake you come across resistance. We have had resistance from ASUU on the implementation of the IPPIS and I am happy to report that at least up to 55 percent of ASUU members are registered and the ones that are not getting their February salary” the minister declared.

Speaking on the need for the IPPIS system, the minister said the system has helped in identifying over seventy thousand ghost workers in the Federal civil service and is hoping to make the system free of ghost workers in the future.

“It is in eliminating ghost workers because you register on the IPPIS using biometrics and we are currently working with the office of the head of the service to link up the IPPIS HR management module with the payroll itself. It will help us better maximise the efficiency of the system.

READ ALSO: IPPIS: Why we can’t protest enrollment like ASUU ―ASUP

“I know that we have up to 70,000 ghost workers that have been identified in this process and we hope that we will come to a time when we will say that we have no ghost workers,” Shamsuna said.

She praised the Muhammadu Buhari regime for its high-level commitment to public financial management which has maximised transparency and efficiency.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!