50 personnel deployed to fight Abule Ado fire explosion – says NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command, on Sunday deployed 50 of its officials to fight the fire explosion that rocked a place in Abule Ado area of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area in Lagos State.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in Lagos State, Mr Ayinla Adeyinka, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

According to the commandant, the officials were deployed to the venue to enhance and ensure timely rescue mission, crowd control and ensure security of the residents.

” NSCDC also worked in close synergy with other agencies too, to bring the situation under control,” he said.

He said that the command would not relent in its efforts aimed at enhancing security in the country.

Adeyinka also said that the cause of fire explosion was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

“I am still at the scene of explosion, to be frank with you, NSCDC can’t say what led to the explosion.

“However, I believe investigations are ongoing and the outcome will be made public soon.

” None of the security agencies will relax until the cause of this explosion is ascertained, ” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

