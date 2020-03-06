50 per cent of PDP staff to lose their job

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Half of the staff member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are to be laid off, according to a memo signed by the party’s deputy national secretary, Agbo Emmanuel.

The memo titled, “Disengagement of staff,” and dated March 5, 2020 was addressed to all staff by the National Working Committee of the party.

The memo read, “The NEC members on staff rationalisation in the National Executive Committee, NEC meeting of February 22, was mandated to implement the committee’s recommendation of downsizing 50 per cent of the staff strength.

“Affected staff must first show evidence of disengagement signed by the National Secretary’s officer before payment. All staff have the option of resignation, and such a letter should only be addressed to the National Secretary.

“All affected staff must be cleared and issued clearance certificate indicating that they are not financially or materially indebted to

the party. Consequent upon the above, all affected staff must hand over all party documents, materials, office keys and their identify cards to enable clearance.

“Management wishes the affected staff best of luck in their future endeavour.”

By this development, a total of 62 member of staff, made up of four (4) directors, two (2)deputy directors, six (6) assistant directors, seventeen( 17)supervisors, fourteen(14) intermediate and nineteen (19) junior workers are set to find themselves new jobs.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: