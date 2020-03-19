44 years old man on the run after defiling 12 years girl in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

A Man presumed to be about 44 years, Mr. Ifeanyi Ukwuani, from Umuokpara-Egede in Udi local government area of Enugu state has gone into hiding after he allegedly defiled a 12 years old girl from Ebonyi State.

The Minor (name withheld) is said to be a housemaid to the mother of the fled rapist, Mr. Ukwuani, who is married with two children.

Story has it that the suspect at large is a businessman who returned to Egede village to specifically defile the girl and left her bleeding profusely from her vagina.

She was brought to ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu by the wife and elder brother of the suspect who wanted to deceive doctors into hasty treatment and pretended to be relations of the abused girl.

Sources from the hospital said the doctors became suspicious and alerted the police who came and arrested the Man and the Woman who is nursing a baby.

A Doctor in the Hospital confided in Vanguard that the defiled girl opened up to them that the nursing mother and the elder brother to the suspect were not her relations and had threatened to kill her if she told the true story of what happened to her.

“It was at that point that we called the Abakaliki road police station that came and arrested the accomplices and took them away,” the Doctor revealed.

For over one week after the incident, the Enugu state police command is yet to apprehend the prime suspect, Ifeanyi Ukwuani, while the accomplices have been set free.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe said the matter is under investigation but failed to give details.

A Women Rights group, Women Aides Collective, WACOL, said it has waded into the incident but was more concerned about stabilising the traumatised girl.

WACOL’s communications officer, Egodi Igwe said that the organization was taking holistic action to ensure that victim gets immediate medical and material assistance and that justice is done and perpetrator held to account for the heinous crime and ultimate betrayal of a girl entrusted in their care.

“WACOL will not relent to ensure that the perpetrator faces the full wrath of the law. We have contacted the National Agency for trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)to investigate the aspect of trafficking in the case.

“At the moment, we are primarily focusing on the wellbeing of the young girl, supporting treatment and counselling to aid her recovery from the pain and trauma inflicted on her as a result of this sad incident,” Igwe said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

