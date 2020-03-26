35 lottery firms operating illegally in Nigeria — EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

No fewer than 35 lottery firms are actively operating in Nigeria without an approved license, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed.

The commission said in a statement it released in Abuja on Thursday that the 35 illegal companies’ names were unraveled during an investigation that was carried out on the operations of lottery companies in the country, supported by a document from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC.

The EFCC listed the companies as Emerald Bets International Limited (Emerald Bet), Saharabets Sports Ltd (Surebet247), Bimm Entertainment Ltd (Easy Bet), Champion Superbet (Superbet), EbonyBet, 360Bets Limited, Bet Now Global Business Services Limited, Caryle Investment Limited (BetMunster), Camlake Limited (Wakabet) and West Africa Betting Company Limited (PMUbet).

Others are Playwin International Limited (RukkaBet), Ana Lottery Ltd, ParknBet Champion Bookmakers. Nig. Limited, Space Gaming, Fane Int’l Sports Tour Limited (First Fane Sports), Zandalex Int’l Nigeria Limited, Gidi Games, Uwin Bets Limited, Megawin Bets Limited, Vertical Bets and Gaming Limited, Smart Bet Limited (Power Bet), EasyGold Network (Awoof Bet), Melbet and 22Bet.

Some others who were discovered to be operating illegally include: LovingBet, LionBet, NetBet, Nairapower Bet, SupaBet, SportBet, KorectWin, 2SureBet, Betwin9ja and Western Sportbet Nigeria Limited.

The investigation also revealed that only 21 licensed operators and 18 companies with permits from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, currently operate in the country.

“Those hitherto operating illegally, in contravention of the relevant laws and guidelines would, henceforth, face the full wrath of the law as the investigation is ongoing on their illegal activities,” Tony Orilade, EFCC Spokesman warned.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: