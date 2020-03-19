Breaking News
33 countries in Africa report COVID-19 cases –WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO)  Regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are now 633 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa in 33 countries.

 

The UN health agency disclosed this in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

 

According to WHO, there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths as at Thursday.

 

In past 24 hours, the agency said the Gambia, Mauritius and Zambia had announced first cases.

 

“WHO is supporting countries with surveillance, diagnostics and treatment.

 

“Take care while travelling to stop the spread of germs and protect yourself against COVID19.

 

“Avoid unprotected close contact with anyone developing cold or flu-like symptoms.

 

“Immediately seek medical care if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing,’’ it advised.

 

