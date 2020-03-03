3 cases of Coronavirus isolated in Lagos — LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

lagos—The Lagos State commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi yesterday disclosed that Lagos now has three suspected cases of suspected coronavirus under isolation in Lagos.

The Commissioner who announced this on his Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi last night said the results of the tests of the three persons are being awaited.

His tweet reads: “We now have three suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are been expected.”

Abayomi said the patients were referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital by an undisclosed private hospital in Lagos.

He, however, assured that the result of the patient’s test would be announced as soon as it was concluded.

Speaking further, the commissioner lamented that of the remaining 15 persons on board the aircraft that brought the index case into the country, 13 persons had showed up, remaining two persons.

Abayomi, who was disturbed that the remaining two persons were yet to show up, appealed to whoever was on the plane to show up to avoid spreading the virus in the community.

His words: “Right now, we have 13 of those 15 persons we were yet to reach as of Wednesday, between that yesterday, (Wednesday) and today, 13 persons have showed up while we are still missing two people. Those gone outside Nigeria, we are using the WHO to find them. Of that number in Lagos, we are looking for two on that flight.

“If we can’t get the remaining two, we will give out their names to the media to help us find them but we are giving them opportunity of confidentiality. Help us find these two people. We are looking for them.

‘’They maybe out there, not knowing that they were exposed to a coronavirus persons. In case any of these contacts develop the symptoms, the sooner we know the better. Our strategy is to ensure that they did not get the opportunity to spread it. We are just one step ahead the virus at all times when this virus is spreading in other countries.”

Speaking on one of the patients, he noted that the clinical situation of the index case was quite stable, saying: “His symptoms are dramatically resolving. We expect that we will continue to make this kind of progress.

‘’Somewhere along the line, at the weekend he developed some respiratory symptoms, so we initiated some more specific treatment in the form of antivirus which is not curative but will make it easier for his immune system to overcome the infection. He responded to that with no side effect.

“Today (yesterday), he is in better spirit and he requires some psycho-social support because he is getting a little bit depressed in isolation. We provided him with enough air time to be in touch with the world, with his family and the embassy here.”

‘’We have provided psychosocial support for his family. We have provided him with psychological support, a number of specialists have been in contact with him.

“His last viral load shows that that the level is going down. If that trend continues, he will be better. I cannot give you a precise date but it may not be long, perhaps in another one week. When we get the viral load that is negative and he is not execrating the virus and no longer contagious and once we get negative, we will wait for a few days; and if we get another negative result for the second time, he can return to the community.”

