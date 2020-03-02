2nd Niger Bridge: Senate works committee gives kudos to contractors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Senate Committee on works yesterday inspected the ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge and commended the contractors, Julius Berger Plc, on the quality of work being done.

The eight-member committee inspected both the Asaba and Onitsha ends of the bridge, as well as the seven kilometres access road from the bridge at the Atani road to the Onitsha –Owerri interchange where the project would terminate.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Adamu Alieru observed that at the rate the project was progressing, the bridge would be completed on the scheduled date of 2022.

He said: “We are sure that if the contractors sustain what they are doing now within the period stated in the contract, which is February 2022, the job will be completed on schedule.

“They are operating at the highest level of engineering design. Adequate measures have been taken by the contractors to avoid mistakes of the past on the first Niger Bridge The design was done in such a way that the bridge when fully constructed, will last for at least 100 years.

“We are highly impressed that the contractor is doing a good job and so far, we have not seen anything to complain about.

“The funding arrangement for the 2nd Niger Bridge is properly in place. While most of the contractors executing projects under the federal ministry of works are complaining of inadequate funding, this project is one that is not suffering from lack of funds. Adequate arrangements have been made to fund it within the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, and the recovered looted funds by the government.”

Aileru also expressed happiness that many Nigerian engineers were involved in the project, adding that no fewer than 75% of the labour were Nigerians.

He said although the consultant for the project is living in South Africa, the important thing is that there are local partners that are doing the work such that there is no problem whatsoever.

