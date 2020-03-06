28yr old Corps member drown 11 days to Passing Out in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Diri commiserate with NYSC, reassure on safety of corps member

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

A 28 years old Corps member, Oluwafemi Mark, posted to Nembe-Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was on Friday confirmed dead from drowning during a beach party with some colleagues and indigenes few days to the passing out parade held in the state.

Though the incident occurred a fortnight ago at a place known as Miami Beach in the Nembe-Basambiri area, the atmosphere during the passing out parade was solemn with corps members seen in groups discussing the sad incident.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident stated that it occurred on the 22nd of February, exactly 11 days to the passing out parade.

Meantime, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who personally attended the Passing Out Parade of the 2019 Batch A set of corps members at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, commiserated with the NYSC and family of the corps member who drowned in the Nembe River, stressed the need for stakeholders to intensify their efforts at ensuring the safety of corps members in the state.

Diri also called on corps members posted to Bayelsa to be good ambassadors of the state, describing Bayelsans as very hospitable, peaceful and friendly.

He noted that as corps members that have lived and interacted with the people, they were better placed to tell the Bayelsa story to the rest of the world.

The governor also urged corps members that desire to make Bayelsa a home to do so while calling on those returning to their states to take it upon themselves to correct any false narrative about the state.

He had earlier assured the NYSC of his administration’s continued support and partnership during the courtesy visit of the scheme’s South-South Area Commander, Mr. Omatade Ayodele-Benjamin to Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor promised to complete the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area. He noted that the camp project, which was started by his predecessor, has reached an advanced stage of completion.

On the land donated by the state government for the building of the NYSC secretariat, the governor promised to formalise the process by issuing a Certificate of Occupancy.

He directed the leadership of the scheme to always liaise with the Secretary to the State Government, Rt Hon Konbowei Benson, to enable the government to meet some of its logistical demands such as utility van, coaster bus, and ambulance.

The South-South Area Coordinator of the Corps, Mr. Omatade Benjamin, in his remarks, expressed the NYSC’s readiness to contribute towards developing the state by deploying its members to critical areas of need.

He congratulated the governor on his victories at the Supreme Court and thanked him for granting the delegation audience despite the short notice.

Mr. Omatade, who was accompanied by the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Ojugo Elizabeth, said over 5000 corps members were currently serving in the state, out of which about 1,400 rounded off their mandatory one-year national service.

