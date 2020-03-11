27-year-old man arrested in Imo over murder of kidnap victim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A 27-year-old man, Chinonso Nnaemeka, from Umudim, Umutanse Village in Orlu local government area of Imo state, has been arrested by police Operatives in the state over the murder of a kidnap victim, Tobias Okeke Ugo.

The State Police Public Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed this yesterday, disclosed that the suspect had taken the police to a place where the lifeless body of Okeke (victim) was dumped.

He said: “On the 22/02/2020 at about 9.50am, the command received a distress call around Umudim, Umutanse Village in Orlu LGA, that some armed men abducted one Tobias Okeke Ugo ‘m’ and also took away his ash coloured Toyota Camry car.

“In view of the above information, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS responded and arrested one Chinonso Nnaemeka ‘m’ aged 27yrs of Umutanse Village, Orlu LGA.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the operatives to where the corpse of Tobias Okeke Ugo was, the victim was found in the pool of his own blood with deep machete cuts all over his body, his vehicle was also recovered.”

“However, effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang while investigation progresses.”

