23 burnt beyond recognition in Jigawa, as car rams into house

No fewer than 23 persons died in a ghastly accident involving a bus on Jahun-Kiyawa Road, in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State, on Monday.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the Police Public Relation Officer of Jigawa Police Command, who confirmed the accident in Dutse, said the incident occurred about 11:30a.m.

He alleged that the driver of the bus lost control when of the car’s tyres burst and hit a house at Gwanfai village.

He added that immediately after the tyre burst, the vehicle caught fire and all the 22 passengers on board, including the driver, got burnt beyond recognition.

“The victims included 18 males and five females,” the spokesman added.

It was gathered that the bus, with number plates YD 183 HJA, which was supposed to carry 14 passengers, was overloaded with 22 passengers and travelling from Jahun to Shuwarin town.

