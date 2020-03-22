22 Years old Nwakaego wins most beautiful model in Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

…Donates cash prize to Orphanages

By Victor Arjiromanus

22 years old Miss Martins Nwakaego from Delta state, Nigeria has emerged winner of the just concluded online version of Most Beautiful Model in Africa.

The competition is the first Online pageantry for African models that aim to boost their careers in fashion and modelling.

Nwakaego defeated 180 other contestants from other African countries and Nigeria, to emerge winner of the Most Beautiful Model in Africa. The contest began with the online audition on the 30th of January 2020 to online voting from fans and family of the contestants and ended on 13th of march with Nwakaego generating the highest votes, thus becoming the Most beautiful model in Africa.

Also, two other Nigerians, Tijani Suzan from Ogun state and Alabi Amidat from Kwara state came second and third runner ups respectively.

Nwakaego was successfully crowned today, at Aaliyah Royale hotel Abuja.

Nwakaego who expressed surprise after being declared winner, said it is a dream come through which will be a major boost to her modelling career.

She said; ‘I can’t believe myself. I didn’t see this coming at all. I thank God for this great privilege, I thank my family, friends and those that voted for me.’

“I won’t disappoint your expectations of me, as I aim to judiciously carry out my pet project of helping the less privileged. On that note, I shall donate my cash price of Two hundred thousand naira to the orphanages.”

According to the organizer of the online pageantry, Mr. Adamu Zakari “the most beautiful model in Africa’s pageantry offers opportunities to ladies in many African countries to compete with each other in order to be chosen as representative of Africa in fashion and modelling. Young ladies who make it to the final stage of the competition are offered scholarships to further their education or start up a business in order to be independent.

“Our aim is to promote and present the beauty of African models in a mature, ethical, clean manner. And also, fight against human trafficking in Africa.”

Vanguard

