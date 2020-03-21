Breaking News
21 facts about Kenny Rogers for Country music lovers

 Kenny Rogers performing on stage. PHOTO: David Redfern/Redferns

Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades and helped bring the genre into the mainstream, has died at the age of 81, his family announced.

Here are 21 facts about the Country Music legend

  1. Was Born in a housing project in Houston, Texas
  2. Started his career in the late 1950s
  3. Hits songs include “The Gambler,” “Lucille” and the duet “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton
  4. Won three Grammy Awards
  5. Sold tens of millions of records worldwide
  6. Had 20 albums go platinum
  7. Never considered himself a great singer
  8. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013
  9. Did two types of songs: Story songs and ballads
  10. Sang solo on “We Are The World,” to raise money to help alleviate famine in Africa
  11. Don’t gamble
  12. Played his final concert at Nashville in October 2017
  13. Had 24 number one hits
  14. Was a six-time Country Music Association award winner
  15. Appears in films and on television programs including “The Muppet Show.”
  16. Co-founded Kenny Rogers Roasters, a chain of chicken-based restaurants in the 1990s
  17. Kenny Rogers Roasters is no longer operational in the United States, but still active in Asia
  18. Published his memoir “Luck or Something Like It.” in 2012
  19. He was married five times
  20. Survived by his wife Wanda and five children
  21. Has twin boys

