21 facts about Kenny Rogers for Country music lovers

Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades and helped bring the genre into the mainstream, has died at the age of 81, his family announced.
Here are 21 facts about the Country Music legend
- Was Born in a housing project in Houston, Texas
- Started his career in the late 1950s
- Hits songs include “The Gambler,” “Lucille” and the duet “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton
- Won three Grammy Awards
- Sold tens of millions of records worldwide
- Had 20 albums go platinum
- Never considered himself a great singer
- Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013
- Did two types of songs: Story songs and ballads
- Sang solo on “We Are The World,” to raise money to help alleviate famine in Africa
- Don’t gamble
- Played his final concert at Nashville in October 2017
- Had 24 number one hits
- Was a six-time Country Music Association award winner
- Appears in films and on television programs including “The Muppet Show.”
- Co-founded Kenny Rogers Roasters, a chain of chicken-based restaurants in the 1990s
- Kenny Rogers Roasters is no longer operational in the United States, but still active in Asia
- Published his memoir “Luck or Something Like It.” in 2012
- He was married five times
- Survived by his wife Wanda and five children
- Has twin boys