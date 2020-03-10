2020 NiMET prediction: Lagos to experience 270 days of rainfall

Kindly Share This Story:

..Lagos is ready, no cause for the alarm

..Urges residents of flood-prone areas to relocate to safe ground

..Embarks on clearing of 18 water channels, man-holes for de-flooding

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State shall experience a rainy season of 240-270 days, while the maximum annual rainfall is predicted to be 1,750mm this year, 2020

Recall, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, had earlier released 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) report to guide various sectors of the country, with an expected high volume of rainfall.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, in the company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage Services and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, disclosed this on Tuesday, at the press briefing on the year 2020 seasonal rainfall predictions and prevention of flooding in Lagos State.

“Worthy of note is the increasing frequency of extreme weather events which indicates that year 2020 will likely experience days with extremely high amounts may result in flooding,” Bello stated.

He, however, urged residents to desist from an indiscriminate refuse dump into water channels in order to reduce the effect of flooding that possibly accompany the expected heavy rainfall.

While urging residents not to panic at the prediction, Bello stated, “I want to assure you that our state will continue to reap the gains of planning, as our flood control measures are being stepped up to contain any unforeseen weather condition.

“I am glad to note that relevant measures have been put in place in preparation for the year 2020 rainy season.”

