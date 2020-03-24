20 persons feared dead; 3,000 residents fled their homes as gunmen attack two villages in Niger.

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Two Communities-Galkogo and Zumba in Shiroro local government area of Niger state were reportedly invaded weekend by gunmen, who killed about twenty people and left scores injured.

It was gathered that the over fifty gunmen rode motorcycles into the villages fully armed and shot sporadically to scare the residents.

The attacks, according to eyewitnesses, lasted for about two hours during which some people were killed and others seriously wounded.

A reliable source disclosed that a mobile Policeman was among those killed, while three Military men and a little girl reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries from the attack.

Our Correspondent also gathered that besides those killed and wounded, some of the villagers were also abducted by the Gunmen.

As at the time of going to Press, the whereabouts of those abducted were yet to be established as their abductors are yet to open up any discussion with their various families.

When contacted, Spokesman of the State Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attacks but could not give details on the number of deaths and those injured.

According to him, “details of the attacks are still sketchy because the Command is yet to receive detail information on the number of casualties.

“Details of the attacks are still very sketchy. I have called the Area Commander in the affected local governments and he confirmed the attacks but he said they were still gathering more information on the attack and yet to know the number of casualties,” the PPRO remarked.

He, however, revealed that the State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, has deployed all special squads to the area including anti-kidnapping squad, anti-terrorist squad, among others and that they are on the trail of the assailants.”

