“2 Weeks In Lagos” screened at Cannes Film Festival France

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria gets global recognition once again as Nollywood’s yet to be released movie “2 Weeks In Lagos” gets screened at one of the biggest film festivals in the world, Cannes Film Festival on Friday the 17th of May 2019 in Cannes France and will be released in all cinemas in Nigeria on the 27th of March 2020.

“2 Weeks In Lagos” was directed by Canadian based multiple award-winning filmmaker, Kathryn Fasegha whose debut project titled, “Treacherous Heart” won awards for Best Drama in Diaspora at the African Oscars in North Carolina, USA. She also won Favorite Director African Oscars Washington DC USA and award for the Global Women Vision Award Calgary.

“2 Weeks in Lagos” is a captivating, turbulent and thrilling journey into the Love affair of Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their lives collide when Ejikeme, an investment banker comes home from the United States to invest in Nigerian businesses. It is love at first sight for them and as they embark on a journey of discovering this new love, they have to contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother who is planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji, a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the Nigerian Presidency. His mother’s actions create a rift between Ejikeme and Lola that puts their families on a deadly collision course.

Speaking on the movie, The Director, Kathryn Fasegha expressed joy for the privilege to have her movie showcase at the Cannes Film Festival in France. “I am very excited to be at the Cannes Film Festival. For me, it’s not just about directing a movie, it is also exciting to see my movie placed at one of the biggest film platforms in the world” she said.

