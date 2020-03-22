2 Rangers International players involved ghastly accident, One confirmed dead

Kindly Share This Story:

2 Rangers International players were involved in an accident this morning, with attacker Ifeanyi George confirmed dead, The players were on their way to Lagos from Enugu when the tragedy struck.

Ifeanyi George was the only first-team player involved. Ibrahim was with the feeder team. The 3rd occupant of the car was Ifeanyi’s friend.

They were driving in convoy of about 3 cars headed for Lagos with Rangers teammate, Femi Thomas driving one of the cars.

Vanguard

