15 abscond, 2 corps members die in Jigawa ―State NYSC Coordinator

Fifteen corps members absconded the service while two corps members died during year in Jigawa, the state NYSC coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, has said.

The NYSC Jigawa Coordinator disclosed this during the Passing Out Parade (POP) ceremony for 1,521 Batch ‘A’ 2019 corps members in Dutse on Thursday.

According to him, the 15 absconded corps members would be mobilised and would repeat the service year another time.

The state coordinator said that the two corps members lost their lives while on transit during festive period.

Muhammad said of the 1,521 corps members, four excelled themselves by undertaking personal community development services which effectively improved their host communities.

“They will receive state honours award and commendation letters. While others are excelling, 15 corps members have absconded the service year,” he said.

Ibrahim, however, urged the outgone corp members to be worthy ambassadors of the NYSC scheme and shun all evil influences which had fast become the bane of the society.

“You should also avoid vices which undermine your position as leaders of tomorrow,” the state coordinator said.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State congratulated the NYSC officials and their employers for the competent handling of the corps members, saying “your commitment and favour led to the conduct of the exercise which has come to a successful end.”

Represented by Muhammad Sani, Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Badaru said the parade and drills, was a testimony to the teamwork and new skills they learnt and eagerness to brave greater challenges in service to the nation.

“You are now entering a new role, one that will further call to task, your training, knowledge, skills, talents and discipline.

“Whatever your goals and ambitions are, your education and experience you have acquired during the year have equipped you sufficiently to succeed in life and make productive contributions to our country,” the governor said.

