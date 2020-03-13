13th contestant emerges on “Access The Stars”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the nationwide auditions in which 12 contestants were chosen from six regions, an unexpected twist was introduced to the Access The Stars competition. A 13th contestant will join the chosen 12 at Bootcamp. Contestants unable to participate at the regionals were encouraged to post a 60-second video audition on social media.

With hundreds of hopeful contestants submitting their entries, the public helped choose the top entries. The top 27 videos with the highest likes were announced. Celebrity judges Seyi Shay, Kaffy and Tee-Y Mix narrowed down this pool to the most talented five, and with further elimination, a lucky contestant was chosen.

The stars aligned for Anna James, a certified accountant and an aspiring artist who has been chosen to be the 13th Access The Stars contestant. Her cover of Peruzzi’s Majesty went viral last year. She recently released a video for her debut single “You”. Anna James will join the 12 contestants chosen during the regional auditions in the Access The Stars Bootcamp.

