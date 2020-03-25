Kindly Share This Story:

…Constitutes committee on COVID-19

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has ordered civil servants in the state from Grade Level GL 1-12 to withdraw their services for two weeks as one of the measures to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 across the state.

This came as he constituted an 11 man technical committee to sensitize citizens of the state on the outbreak of the virus.

The committee has the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai as its Chairman.

This was contained in separate statements by the Chief Press Secretary to governor Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa.

The statement reads; “Governeor Darius Ishaku has directed that all civil servants in the state from level 1-12 to from today, the 25 th of March 2020 stay at home for 2 weeks to enable govt monitor and asses the situation of the covid 19 pandemic.

“Similarly, those on essential services have been exempted from this directive.

“Gov Ishaku also urged Tarabans to effect social distancing and observe good sense of hygiene.

“The governor has also approved the composition of a technical committee on COVID-19, to ensure adequate control and sensitization of the state’s population on the outbreak of CoronaVirus.

“The committee is expected to expand stakeholder engagements and enhance sensitization campaign across the state.”

