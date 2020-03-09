Nigerian Pentathlon Federation constitutes electoral committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Modern Pentathlon Federation has constituted an electoral committee to midwife elections into its executive committee scheduled to hold on May 14.

Rising from its last General Assembly held last week in the conference room of the Nigeria Olympics Committee(NOC), the General Assembly named Victor Nwagbo, as the chairman of the Electoral Committee, while Alhaji Macchido and Peter Omagbemi are also in the electoral panel.

Another major decision agreed by members of the General Assembly, comprising 14 state Associations, nine Club owners and nine board members, was the position of 2nd Vice-President which was unanimously agreed after a motion for it was moved and seconded.

According to a signed communique issued at the end of the General Assembly, ‘’the positions to be vied for in the forthcoming elections of the Modern Pentathlon Federation are that of the President, First Vice-President, Second Vice-President and third Vice-President’

‘’The Committee will soon make announcements on the sale of forms and the deadline for the submission’’.

The Board also confirmed Mr Peter Arikhan as Chairman, Security and Logistics Services of the Federation.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: