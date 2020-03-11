Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

11 APC members docked for alleged attack on party leaders

On 5:11 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Fraud

Eleven members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who allegedly attacked the state executive of the party at Shao town, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara, have been docked before a Kwara Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Those arraigned are Adebayo Jimoh, Salman Amidu, Mahmud Afolabi, Olaofe Oladeji, Toyin Ayinla, Saka Mustapha, Abdulmumini Katibi, David Adebiyi, Salau Saka, Amori Rasaki and Saheed Suleiman.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zacheaus Folorunsho, told the court that the defendants were alleged to had attacked the state officials of the APC during a visit to the area with stones and other dangerous weapons.

READ ALSO:APC CRISIS: State chairmen divided over Oshiomhole

He said that the vehicle conveying the party officials was reportedly damaged while one Jimoh Saliu, Akanbi Rufiat and Ogunremi Akinjide also sustained various injuries.

He added that the defendants were arraigned on a six-count charge of criminal conspiracy, force, assault, causing grevious hurt, inciting disturbance and mischief.

He said the alleged offences contravened Sections 97, 266, 243, 114 and 327 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The defendants left the issue of bail to the discrection of the court.

Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Dasuki adjourned the matter till April 22, for further mention.

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!