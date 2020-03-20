‪Cancer is real says Ben Murray-Bruce, as he loses wife

Kindly Share This Story:

Evelyn Murray-Bruce, the wife of Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, who represented Bayelsa East constituency, in the eight Assembly is dead.

Disclosing this via his official facebook handle, Bruce said he lost her to cancer, advising Nigerians that cancer is real.

Before her death, she was Ben’s friend for 43 years and a wife for 41 years.

Read below what Sen Ben said about her:

“I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

READ ALSO:

‪Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.

‪I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: