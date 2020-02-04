Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebele Orakpo

Ebola, Lassa fever, Coronavirus and Leptospirosis have certain things in common.

Apart from evoking fear in man because of the manner they rapidly spread among populations, they are difficult to control, they are lethal and most importantly, they are zoonotic diseases. This means they are transmitted between animals and humans. Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic fever. People usually get infected through eating, drinking or handling objects contaminated by the saliva, urine or faeces of an infected multimammate rat. Coronaviruses on the other hand, infect mostly bats, pigs and small mammals and can be transmitted to humans. Ebola, another viral disease, is spread through handling of bush meat and contact with infected animals including fruit bats, chimpanzees and antelope. Leptospirosis, considered the most widespread disease transmitted by animals, is spread mainly by contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals.

These diseases usually affect the vital organs like liver, kidney, lungs, respiratory tract etc., leading to death. Interestingly, one of the commonest animals involved is the ubiquitous rat, found in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, both the locals and expatriate variety popularly called Belgium Rats in local parlance. In this chat, Dr. David Akinola, Deputy Director, Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health, speaks on leptospirosis, how it is spread and how it can be prevented.

Excerpts:

What is leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can be found among humans and some animals especially when they are infected with the infective agent. The infective agent is leptospira interrogans. Once one is infected, then one can go on to develop leptospirosis which we come across in several stages.

Zoonotic disease

We can also look at it as a zoonotic disease since it is spread through animals either domestic or wild animals and as such, those people that are particularly at risk are those exposed to these animals that carry the causative agent.

Can be transmitted by rats It can be transmitted through a wide range of animals including rats, especially the big ones, although the smaller ones can still carry it. It has been reported to be transmitted through dogs, horses, cattle, pigs, rodents and wild animals.

Those at risk

People that handle horses, especially military personnel who from time to time make use of horses for one thing or the other are at risk. Apart from the rats and big rodents in the bush, other wild animals are incriminated. Everyone that handles all these animals, even people who work in the slaughter houses, as well as those who work in abattoirs, are also at risk.

Virtually anybody that is exposed to animals or their urine is at risk. The urine can contaminate the soil and water.

Poor waste management/disposal

Again, leptospirosis is more likely to be common where there is poor waste disposal method or where sanitation is poor. That is why it is found more commonly when there is flood; the water can carry the animal urine which can contaminate a lot of water bodies. Some can run into boreholes, waste, streams and some of the oceans where people go swimming and the fishermen who go fishing. The risk of contracting the disease is very high among this group of people.

Like I mentioned, if you have individuals who are carriers of the bacteria, they can also spread the bacteria through their urine.

Some carriers show no symptoms

Another thing is that individuals who carry the bacteria can keep on spreading the bacteria for a long period of time, up to 11 or 12 months even though they don’t fall sick or show signs of the illness, they are carriers. However, the disease is more likely to be spread by animals. So because of the poor sanitary condition of the environment, any time it rains, the water carries the bacteria to other places. The bacteria can also last long in the soil before they are carried away and with water, the bacteria can go a very long distance, away from the primary source.

Preventive measures

Since leptospirosis is spread mainly by contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals, water bodies should be treated (chlorinated), keep your environment clean and dispose your waste properly.

Avoid contaminated water: avoid drinking if not sure of wholesomeness of the water; since the bacteria can penetrate broken skin, avoid swimming or sailing or fishing in freshwater. Saltwater is safe.

Avoid contact with contaminated or infected animals, especially rats, rodents, some dogs. Droplets infection through air is uncommon.

Adequate environmental sanitation; this will keep away the wild animals

Use common disinfectants to clean the hands. Proper use of common disinfectants like hypochlorite or iodine can destroy the bacteria.

Regular and adequate hand-washing is also useful in prevention.

Avoid spreading food items like yam flour, cassava, pepper in open places where rats and other wild animals can come in contact with the items as their urine can easily contaminate the items.

