Zidora sends ex-corp member abroad for free

Zidora Group, a leading service delivery company with multiple subsidiary companies and businesses, has sent a Youth Corp member who served with the company abroad for greener pastures after the mandatory National Youth Service.

For over five years now, under the philanthropic movement of Zidora Aid Foundation, many who couldn’t smile have smiled, many whose hope were thought lost have been revived, lives and minds have been enriched and empowered.

Zidora Group, a company founded by Dr. Arinze Madueke, Anambra born medical doctor turned serial entrepreneur, less than a decade ago with just one office in Lagos, has risen to dominate Nigeria travel and tours industry, with considerable stakes in other business areas such as oil and gas, agriculture and food production, pharmaceuticals, real estate, I.T, media and foreign education placement.

Today, the Group has over 7 branches across the country, in Lagos; Okota, Lekki, Ikeja, Abuja, Ukpor and Onitsha.

In all, there are over 200 workers in direct and indirect employment with Zidora. According to Chief Madueke, “nothing makes me fulfilled like being able to pay my workers every month. There is this happiness that through our efforts, we are able to help all these Nigerians make a living”.

Going further, he said, “for me personally, it is not just about business. It’s about establishing and pursuing a culture of excellence, capacity building and job creation.”

VANGUARD

