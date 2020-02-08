Zee World celebrates 5 years of airing in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Zee World available on DStv channel 166, is celebrating its fifth birthday, a tremendous milestone that has seen the channel grown from strength-to-strength since its launch in February 2015.

Throughout the five years, Zee World has achieved a number of industry firsts; last year, viewers were introduced to Mehek, the first Bollywood produced series to ever feature actors from the African continent. The series dominated ratings throughout its very successful broadcast period.

Mehek was shot entirely in India and told the story of Eddie Gabela (Ndaba ka Ngwane), and his wife Leleti (Nomava Kibare), daughter Norah (Shonisani Masutha) and son Dennis (Kamogelo Mogale).

Whilst Mehek has come to an end, viewers look forward to Jodha & Akbar which will be available in Zulu and English. Premiering on Sunday, 1 March the series tells the story of Jodha, a Hindu princess who is unhappily married for a political alliance to a Muslim king, Akbar, who conquered her father’s kingdom. She reluctantly goes to his palace only to find that she is one of many wives where she faces extreme opposition.

“Zee World is undoubtedly a success story; our continuous growth shows that we have captured a very important and loyal viewership. We will build on this by consistently providing innovative and engaging programming to our viewers,” says Harish Goyal, CEO of Africa and Asia Pacific.

