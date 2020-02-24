Zedcrest democratises investment, unveils new asset mgt firm

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

ZEDCREST Capital Limited has launched a new investment/asset management firm, Zedcrest Investment Managers (ZIMVEST), a digital private wealth and investment management company, in a bid to digitally democratise investment in Africa.

Zedcrest said in a statement that the new company would help clients grow wealth by beating inflation and currency risks through multicurrency investments and paperless processes.

READ ALSO:

According to the Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer, Zedcrest Group, Saheed Amzat, “ZIMVEST’s differentiating factor will come from the renowned expertise of the Zedcrest group in the global financial markets. This is evidenced by the leadership position of its global markets business, Zedcap Partners, which bagged the 2019 best brokerage service award of FMDQ OTC. “The Group also has a wide distribution experience garnered from setting up another subsidiary, Zedvance, a top-three consumer lender in Nigeria.”

The Chairman of Zedcrest Group and former Managing Partner of Ernst & Young, Adebisi Sanda, said: “The launch of the asset management business ties in nicely with our plan to dominate every important vertical of financial services – our four pillars of global markets, investment management, lending and payments.

Kindly Share This Story: