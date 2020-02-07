Zamfara reacts to petition written to presidency over roads project

Kindly Share This Story:

Zamfara State government has said that its decision to expand some roads in Gusau the state capital, is meant to modernise the metropolis contrary to speculations of political vendetta.

Governor Bello Matawalle made the clarification on Friday in Gusau when he received the state’s Council of Ulama who visited to plead with him to stop the ongoing expansion of some roads in the metropolis.

According to the governor “my resolve to upgrade roads in the state, especially the capital city of Gusau is to make it more urban that will fit into committee of state capitals of the federation and boast of having all it takes to be a major city.

“We intend to have a modern government house, an airport, hotels as well as industries and sustainable power source that will be attractive to all our local and foreign investors already indicating interest to invest in the state.

“It is sad that some people are misrepresenting these good intentions and using politics against us, even going to the extent of petitioning the president, but we will do our best to prove them wrong,” he assured.

Matawalle thanked the ulamas for their concern towards a sustainable peaceful coexistence and urged them not to relent in giving him good advice for the promotion of the wellbeing of the state and its citizens.

Earlier, Chairman of the council, Sheik Abubakar Fari said the council of ulama as “an impartial arbiter, decided to wade into the matter and urge the Governor to consider altering the road plan on the streets in question because he is the father of all and should listen to his subjects in matters that will not compromise fundamental aspects of governance,” he said.

He commended the governor for listening to them and prayed for the continued unity of the state.

