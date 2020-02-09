Zamfara has no case of Lassa fever ―Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zamfara government has said that the north-western state has no case of Lassa fever.

Its health commissioner, Mr Yahaya Kanoma, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Gusau that the only confirmed case was “imported” by a passenger on transit from Taraba.

“The victim – Aisha Mohammed – came into the state from Jalingo and was on transit when she collapsed.

“After she collapsed, she was immediately rushed to King Fahad Hospital, Gusau where he tested positive to Lassa fever.

“We later found out that she is from Gebawa village of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara, but married in Jalingo for over 50 years,” he said.

According to the commissioner, Muhammad absconded from the hospital after she was discovered to be positive to the disease, but was traced to Gebawa village by a team of epidemiologists.

“To avoid infecting other people in the community, the victim has already been transferred to Kano isolation centre for treatment.

So, as I speak with you, there is no case of Lassa fever case in Zamfara.

“Our health personnel, who came into contact with her at King Fahad Hospital, have already taken the required drugs as part of the measure to prevent them from contracting the disease,” he added.

He urged residents of the state to be calm as no case of Lassa fever had so far been recorded.

“The state government, in collaboration with stakeholders, has put measures in place to prevent the disease from reaching Zamfara,” he explained.

Kanoma appealed to people of the state to avoid bush meat and keep their environments clean so as to give no room for the disease.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: