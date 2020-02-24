Zamfara governorship tussle: APC group begs Supreme Court to review judgment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Group of All Registered APC Support Groups, ARAS-g, has appealed to the justices of Supreme Court to reconsider its earlier judgement which nullified the election of all the candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2019 general elections in Zamfara State.

ARAS-g, which is an umbrella body of all APC support groups in Nigeria, in a statement Monday in Abuja further begged the Apex Court to review its earlier stand and restore the wishes of the people of the state.

Recall the Supreme Court, on May 24, upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division which upturned the ruling of the State High Court, Gusau, that earlier ordered INEC to accept all candidates of the APC.

The development nullified votes cast for APC in the governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly elections in Zamfara State.

The Apex Court judgement led to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, emerging winners in the election.

Chairman of the group, Hon Ezedinma Nonso David, argued in the statement that having legally being on the ballot during the polls, the court should reconsider its earlier stand and restore the wishes of the Zamfara people.

He said the people voted for the APC in all the elections and are crying for the return of their mandate.

The ruling of the Sokoto Appeal he said was defective because the court erred in granting reliefs which were prayed consequence upon the jurisdiction of the state High Court on election matters.

He said, “we believe since the Appeal court ruled that the state High Court do have such jurisdiction, it should not have gone ahead to void the order of the said court.

“We pray their Lordships to review the ruling and being a court of records, set it aside and give justice to the teeming masses who came out to vote for the APC candidates in the said election.

The group also appealed to the Marafa faction of the party to join hands with former Governor Abdulaziz Yari to restore the pride of the APC in Zamfara State.

