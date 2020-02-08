Yul Edochie reveals what wrecks many male Nollywood practitioners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s most popular and successful actors, Yul Edochie, son of legendary actor, Pete Edochie may have opened a can of worms by his assertion on Twitter a couple of days back.

The politician-cum movie star by his statement affirmed that there is truly casting couch syndrome, commonly known as ‘sexual harassment’ in the industry, adding that many male practitioners have been wrecked by the law of karma in this regard.

Edochie tweeted, “ I condemn sex for jobs completely. If na your way, hear this advice. If you promise a girl a job in exchange for sex, once she gives you, make sure you do not fail her. If she swears for you, your own don finish. This matter has wrecked many men, especially Nollywood practitioners.”

Yul Edochie, who was named after a popular Russian actor, Yul Brynner has become something of a social commentator on social media, dishing out admonitions and inspiration on social issues on a regular basis.

