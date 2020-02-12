You’ve disappointed us, Borno residents tell Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Some residents, mostly youths who took to the streets disguised as supporters, Wednesday, booed President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy as it drove in and when it was leaving Maiduguri, Borno State, during a condolence visit.

The residents were heard shouting in Hausa “Bama so, ka samu a kunya.” Meaning “We don’t want you, because you have disappointed us.”

ALSO READ:

Buhari’s aircraft touched down at Air Force Base in Maiduguri at about 12:45p.m. on Wednesday, for a condolence visit, following the recent Boko Haram attack that claimed over 50 lives, with the destruction of houses, vehicles and shops last Sunday.

The president had described the attack as cowardly and murderous, stressing his commitment to stamp out the crisis.

He was received by Governor Babagana Zulum, members of the state executive council and other top politicians.

Buhari paid homage to the Shehu of Borno, His Eminence, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, where he consoled the monarch over the demise of his younger sister, late Yamaira of Borno, as well as the government and people of the state over the loss of lives in the Auno Boko Haram massacre.

Buhari tasks communities on security

His words: “I want to condole with the government and people of the state over the recent happenings in Borno. But stakeholders and communities have to key in for the government to end Boko Haram, even though terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered.

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed.

“The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity.”

ALSO READ:

The President also stopped over at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Maiduguri, where he commended Governor Zulum on his zeal and commitment towards the betterment of lives of the people of Borno State despite the security challenges.

Professor Zulum thanked Buhari for the visit and assured Buhari of his government’s commitment to supporting the security agencies to nip Boko Haram menace in the bud.

The President has since returned to Abuja.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: