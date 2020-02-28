Youths urged to harness opportunities in Agric via technology

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian youths have been urged to take advantage of the enablement of technology to harness the vast opportunities yet untapped in the agricultural sector of the country.

The call was made by Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc at the third annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS) organised by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos with the theme ‘Techricuture – The evolution’.

The Stanbic IBTC YLS is a platform of engagement for the youth where business knowledge and experiences are shared.

Dr Demola Sogunle noted that technology and agriculture are critical sectors that have the capability of producing the next set of millionaires in Nigeria due to the vibrancy and profitability of the two industries.

According to him, “The Stanbic IBTC Youth Leadership Series is deliberately fashioned after our annual business leadership series which is a platform created to engage and empower emerging business owners to become leaders in their various fields.”

Sunday Dare, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, who also spoke in a similar vein, encouraged the youths to brace up and contribute positively to the development of the country.

He further assured them that the government will continue to invest in the youths and set them on the path of success.

During the panel session, Seyi and Seun Abolaji, Co-Owners of the Wilson’s Juice Company, gave insights on how they started their lemonade business with little capital and how it has grown over the years.

They urged the participants to have a clear vision of their pursuits in life and urged them never to be discouraged with their humble beginning.

One of the panellists were Samson Ogbole, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Trainer, Farm lab advised the young entrepreneurs to identify salient issues and design solutions to solve them.

“To solve issues in any business, you must first get into that space and observe. Then you can identify the issues and design solutions to solve them through technology”, he said.

