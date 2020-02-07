Youth Party kicks against deregistration of its party by INEC

Kindly Share This Story:

A political party identified as ‘Youth Party’ has condemned the deregistration of its party by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Thursday.

You would recall that INEC had on Thursday announced that the commission has deregistered about 74 political parties in the country, leaving only 18 parties as the only duly registered parties in Nigeria.

The part, however, condemned this act by INEC in a statement issued on Friday.

It read “he attention of Youth Party has been drawn to the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (“the Commission”) on 6th February 2020, listing the names of 18 political parties as the only duly registered parties in Nigeria. This act purports to exempt Youth Party as a duly registered political party in Nigeria.

“It is important to state that Youth Party was duly registered as a political party pursuant to the Judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja in on 18th October 2017. Following the said judgement on 18th October 2017, INEC refused to register the party until 16th August 2018, just 2 (two) days before the commencement of the primary elections for the 2019 electoral process.

“As a result of the Commission’s delay in registering Youth Party, a good number of party members who were interested in vying for elective positions moved to other registered political parties. This delay by INEC robbed Youth Party of the opportunity to adequately prepare and participate in elections at all levels of government in Nigeria in the 2019 elections.

“Youth Party subsequently learnt about the Commission’s intention to deregister political parties, from several news publications. Consequently, Youth Party commenced a suit against the Commission at the Federal High Court Abuja on 8th January 2020 and filed a Motion on Notice seeking to restrain the Commission from deregistering the Party. The Commission has been served with the Court Processes on 15th January 2020 and the matter is scheduled to come up on 27th February 2020.

“In view of the foregoing, the act of the Commission, “deregistering” Youth Party during the pendency of the Suit is illegal. This move is aimed at restricting the democratic space by creating barriers to participation in the electoral process. We call on the Commission, being a law-abiding body to retrace its steps and include Youth Party in the list of registered political parties.

“We also call on all members and supporters of Youth Party to stay the course. The journey to shape the future of Nigeria has only just begun.”

The Youth Party is a vehicle for new ideas and approaches to politics. It is dedicated to generational change in Nigerian electoral politics. We aim to inspire and motivate the nation by running on bold ideas that move beyond the unimaginative dogma of the political sphere today.

Committed to giving young Nigerians the opportunity to be involved in politics at an early stage without excluding those of other generations that share our ideals. We invite all committed progressives concerned about Nigeria to join Youth Party and Shape The Future.

