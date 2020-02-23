You’re not needed in APC, Zamfara group tells PDP leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

Zamfara-based political pressure group,Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has cautioned All Progressives Congress, APC, members, especially in the state against hobnobing with members of the opposition in the interest of the party.

A statement by the party’s Secretary, Musa Gusau, warned the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state against turning the APC into a dumping ground.

The statement reads:”The political moves and the game plan of Zamfara PDP members and other APC collaborators are no longer a secret.

This alone explains why they are going every length to remain in power and escape imminent Supreme Court judgement.

We are calling on PDP members and even the state governor, Bello Matawalle to keep away from APC in Zamfara and the entire country.

“Likewise, it’s high time APC chieftains stopped having any direct or indirect political marriage with the opposition.

PDP members should know that APC is not a dumping ground for failed politicians. PDP members in Zamfara are not wanted in APC because of their antecedents and the hidden agender against not just the party, but also the leader of APC in the state, former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari.”

