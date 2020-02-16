Your claims on herdsmen killings filled with lies, Delta Community blast CP

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

THE Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, has been accused of being economical with the truth in the reported killing of farmers by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Uwheru community, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The CP while speaking to Vanguard on Sunday, had described media reports citing the killing of eight persons in the community as moves by some individuals to cause apprehension in the state.

According to the police boss, a search party made up of the police and representatives of the community had combed the bush and rescued one person who was rushed to the hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds sustained after he was shot by the hoodlums.

Angered by the claims of the CP who also demanded the whereabouts of those killed if any of such incidents, President General of the community, Cassidy Akpedafe, insisted that at least ten persons have been killed in the renewed attacks by the hoodlums in the past five days.

He said: “Four of those killed were shot and placed by the riverbank inside the bush while two others were held hostage by the herdsmen.

“We have in the past few days, buried six persons. Three were buried on Thursday, while two others were buried on Saturday. The person rescued by the search team is one of the two persons held hostage by the herdsmen.

“At this point, we can’t help but wonder why the Commissioner of Police will be faulting media reports on the number of casualties when information on ground prove otherwise.”

Meanwhile, a security source at the Ughelli Police Area Command, said a total of four persons have been confirmed to have been shot by the hoodlums and are currently receiving medical attention for gunshot wounds while those hurriedly buried are being exhumed for proper identification.

Vanguard Nigeria News

