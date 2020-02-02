Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe’s outburst that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed and should resign as not only political and sentimental, but flied in the face of common sense.

The party which called on Abaribe to seek forgiveness of God, said the issue of kidnapping, bombing and killing associated with insurgency and banditry, predated Buhari’s government.

Adding that the Senator who was also serving in the senate at that time had on several occasions defended and Romanized the inefficiency of GoodLuck Jonathan’s administration on the floor of the senate.

Abaribe, representing Abia South , had during a discussion on Wednesday on the frightening spate of insecurity on the floor of the Senate, said the present government had disappointed Nigerians and that those at the helms of affairs, particularly President Buhari should throw-in- towel .

However, the APC State Chairman in Ekiti, Hon Paul Omotoso, described Abaribe’s comment as not only infantile, illogical but very unfortunate.

He said this at Saint James’ Anglican Church, Imesi Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of the state, during the funeral ceremony of his mother , Mrs Comfort Osanyinteye Omotoso, who died on the 6th September, 2019 at the age of 85.

According to him, “the resignation comment from Senator Abaribe was very unfortunate. How could anyone think he could have a better President than what we have now?

“To me and many Nigerians, President Buhari is God sent. For anybody to say he should resign, that person must ask for forgiveness from God”, Omotoso stated.

Omotoso said the APC, through Governor Kayode Fayemi has been complementing President Buhari’s efforts at alleviating poverty in the state via establishment of social security scheme for the elderly.

He said the fact that her late mother grew old made him realised that aged people required proper care that would make them live a rewarding life.

“If you go round the state, many of the old people are being abandoned and neglected by children , family and close ones for many reasons, including this economy. But with N5,000 monthly Social security stipend , some of these aged people have got the right succour.

“Governor Fayemi is meeting the expectations of the people and working hard to make them comfortable and we are not going to deviate or get distracted.

“These efforts were being supported by the first lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, whose support for the vulnerable through Owo Arugbo scheme , food bank, village kitchen, fight against rape , child trafficking, among others”.

Omotoso applauded her late mother for her care and dedication to the family, describing her as a thorough-bred community leader, who will be remembered for her forthrightness and selfless service to the people.

Present at the occasion were: Governor Fayemi, his wife, Bisi, Deputy Governor ,Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Hon Yemi Adaramodu, Ex-APC State Chairman, Chief Jide Awe, Chief Ropo Adesanya, Senator Gbenga Aluko, APC State Deputy Chairman, Sola Elesin, among others.

Vanguard

