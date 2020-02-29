Your black skin, not a badge of shame – Adekemi Taofeek

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Black and beautiful Yoruba actress, Adekemi Taofeek who frowns at skin bleaching of all types has reaffirmed her belief in the beauty of the black skin by launching a skincare line called “Omo Dudu Skincare” to restore the beauty and glow of black skin. Adekemi, who’s unquestionably black says one should be proud of the colour and not see it as a stigma of shame.

“ Your black skin is not a badge of shame but rather a glorious symbol of national greatness. Be proud of your skin, make it glow and more attractive,” she told Potpourri when explaining why she decided to go into skincare business.

She said her products are 100% organic and boasted that her skin is her testimony of the beauty of the black skin

Adekemi Taofeek who officially started acting in 2008-2009 is also a producer who has produced movies like Tibi Tire and Baby mama.

