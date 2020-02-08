You have to steal a good man from a careless woman – Miwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Leading sex therapist known widely as the ‘Kayanmata Goddess’ and fondly called Miwa of Miwa Signature Palace has given an insight on why some women lose their men to other. According to a post on her Instagram page, the Ikare-born, lady engineer turned Aphrodisiac seller opined that good men are not easy to find, that, they can only be stolen from a careless woman.

Hear her: “ A good man is not easy to find nowadays. You have to steal him from a careless woman who doesn’t value what she has.”

Of course, she was trying to sell her Kayanmata (a Hausa aphrodisiac) and her word of advice to women is to boost their sex lives, particularly after childbirth and remain sexually active to keep their men from looking for pleasure outside the home.

“Married women, I’m begging you, you all need to work on yourselves. Hormonal imbalance is normal among women, especially after childbirth which sometimes reduces libido.

“Men can like to cheat, but don’t give them reasons to, don’t let a Miwa woman handle your husband, because at the end of the day, it will be a battle of cookies,” she added

Miwa, born Akinola Oluwatomiwa Balqees prides herself as being the best in the business of aphrodisiac with primary focus on women, to improve their sexual lives and keep their homes or relationships safe and happy.

