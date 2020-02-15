You can’t obliterate my history, Amaechi tells Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

MINISTER of Transport, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi has told Governor Nyesom Wike that it would be difficult for him to obliterate his achievements in Rivers State.

Amaechi however said he was proud that Governor Wike was part of his team in Rivers State that politically became relevant, noting that it is always important to remain truthful in everything that one does.

Amaechi spoke at the seventh matriculation ceremony of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia state, on Saturday.

He named former Governors Peter Odili and Ada George of Rivers sate as his godfathers whom God used to uplift him to the envious positions he had occupied up to his present position.

Encouraging the new University students to be hardworking, he also urged them to always hold on to the truth, saying “I am innocently blunt, so be courageous as you work hard; as young people always hold on to the truth.”

Amaechi lamented that the emergence of private universities in Nigeria has created dichotomy between children of the rich and that of the poor.

Former Chairman of Nigeria Universities Commission, NUC, Prof Julius Okojie advised Nigeria parents and government that the right place to get good foundation for students were at primary and secondary school levels.

“The primary and secondary levels remain the best starters. If your English is or mathematics is bad there, they remain bad even at the University. Countries that have practiced that are leaders all over the world,” Okolie said.

He advised that children should obtain their first degrees in Nigeria before going for further studies abroad, saying that in Nigeria learn culture in addition to academics.

“The future of Nigeria Universities lie in the private universities,” Okojie said.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Augustine Uwakwe told the 390 matriculating students that the University was founded on a platform of discipline, moral upbringing, academic excellence and Godliness.

“Our class rooms, libraries and laboratories are equipped with the state of art facilities comparable with those in any standard University world-wide,” Uwakwe said.

