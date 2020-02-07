You altered my NECO certificate, Senator Ubah accuses Uzoh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

SENATOR Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP has lampooned a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Obinna Uzoh, accusing him of forgery for allegedly altering his ( Ubah’s) National Examinations Council, NECO Certificate.

According to Senator Ubah, Uzoh allegedly photoshopped the NECO results with a view to blackmailing him and deceiving the Judiciary with a forged document.

A statement issued by Ubah’s Media Office, alleged that Uzoh, a rival to Ifeanyi Ubah in the Anambra South Senatorial District, altered the serial numbers of his NECO certificate to sustain the false narrative that him( Ubah ) was parading a forged NECO results.

The Senator has threatened that Obinna Uzoh faces what he described as lengthy jail term for forgery, blackmail and perjury should he be unable to prove that any of the facts he raised are wrong by showing the original copy of what was forged to the General public for the first time or come out to officially clear his name through his lawyers, supporters, family or even by himself.

The statement reads: “The last might not have not been heard about Obinna Uzoh who in his bid to foist himself as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has resorted to misleading the judiciary, parading photoshopped NECO results and sponsoring unsubstantiated propaganda against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Obinna Uzoh initially alleged that Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah forged his NECO results because his certificate has 7credits without one fail (F9) in biology which is clearly contained in the statement of result. This vividly shows that Obinna Uzoh and his cronies are not in tune with the conventional practices of examination bodies; NECO in this case, and WAEC also.

“Recent events have further unveiled the fact that he does not know the difference between a “Statement of result” and “Certificate of Result”. It also crystal clear that Obinna Uzoh does not know that INEC requires candidates to submit only “Certificate of Result” and not “Statement of Result”.

“It is a well known fact that Obinna Uzoh and the claimant; Anani Cletus through their lawyer swore to an affidavit before the court stating that the missing F9 was the basis of their allegation. NECO officially responded and punctured their false claim with a letter authenticating and clearing Ifeanyi Ubah of the forgery allegation by stating that they do not include failed (F9) subjects in their certificate.

Obinna Uzoh seeing that he has landed himself in another dilemma has once again, shifted the goal post. This time, he photoshopped a NECO certificate and tried to alter the serial number, changing number (8) to (5) without looking at the body of the letter emanating from NECO which clearly stated the serial number *303865920* twice.”

