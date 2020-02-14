Yobe approves N220.7m for payment of LG retirees

Kindly Share This Story:

Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni has approved N220.7 million for the payment of retirement benefits to180 retirees from the 17 local government areas of the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, the commissioner for information disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Damaturu.

He said that over N163.4 million would be paid to 132 living retirees while over N57. 3 million would be paid to next of kins of 48 deceased retirees.

“This is batch 39 in the long list of benefit payments to local government retirees as recommended by the Standing Committee on Verification and Settlement of Outstanding Liabilities of Gratuities and Pensions of Local Government personnel.

“In December 2019, Governor Buni had approved N247 million for the payment of batch 38 of 194 retirees from the local government councils” the commissioner said.

