Y’ello Star: What it takes to become next ‘Nigerian Music Sensation’

By Ayo Onikoyi

MTN Nigeria has launched a new music reality show – Y’ello Star, open to all and totally free. All interested participants have to do is visit the website of MTN slash Yello Star, fill the registration form and upload a 60 secs video of the participant singing, strictly acapella or with a guitar, piano and any other musical instrument.

“Once you do this, wait for the progress bar to turn green, accept the terms and conditions, click the ‘submit’ button and you will get an email notification confirming your registration. As fairy godmother promised, you can also submit your entry via myMTNApp and on social media,” says MTN spokesperson

Y’ello Star is a music platform created by Nigeria’s leading Telecommunications and Digital services provider, MTN Nigeria, to discover, nurture, expose and launch music talents among young Nigerians. It is a platform created to turn things up for them and lift them from Nigeria to a global stage.

