Women In Renewable Energy Association inaugurate Delta Chapter

…As Keyamo Assures Of Support

The Women In Renewable Energy Association (Wire-A) has inaugurated the Delta State Chapter of the body.

The event took place at the weekend at Canewood Hotel, Effurun, Delta State.

Speaking during the programme, the Minister of Labour and Employment (State), Barr. Festus Keyamo SAN, assured the group of his support in helping them achieve their goals.

Keyamo, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Political & Community Relations, Mike Ukasare, added: “We will leave no stone unturned to see that your noble group excels.

“Although the body’s objectives seem to fall under the purview of the Minister for Power, we are looking at the possibility of partnering with you with the aim of creating jobs and reducing unemployment.”

He continued: “The Coordinator of the body in the state is active and has able hands joining her to make things happen. We are expecting a visit from the group anytime soon so we can strategize on how to help you succeed.”

Earlier, the Coordinator of the association, Mrs. Onajite Efededen, while declaring the occasion with theme: ‘Renewable Energy for Women: A Sustainable Future,’ open, said that they are committed to the goal of empowering women in the area of sustainable energy, presenting solar reading lamps to children and setting up solar kiosks in different communities in the state.

She said: “We are passionate about lighting up Delta State with solar-powered technology and bringing sustainable energy to the state.”

On her part, the President of Wire-A, Chief (Mrs.) Anita Okuribido, said that the association is dedicated to providing outstanding and innovative renewable energy solutions, thereby enhancing growth through decarbonization of the environment and creating maximum value for women in particular.

According to her, WIRE-A is very concerned about the large amount of time women and youths spend collecting fuel wood and carrying water which deprives them of educational and sustainable economic opportunities.

She noted: “The number of women-owned businesses in rural communities is decreasing rapidly,” adding that this trend breeds unemployment and poverty for women folk.

This, she said has made WIRE-A have as a priority, the establishment of Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) with the aim of increasing the earning power of rural dwellers.

Okuribido hoped that very soon, lawmakers will start taking up the task of setting up renewable energy in their area as constituency projects.

Furthermore, she commended the state coordinator for her commitment to the body, as she charged her to pursue the actualization of the South-South chapter of WIRE-A.

In his goodwill message, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM (Dr.) Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, represented by Chief Mike Okenini, noted that the organization is not new to the kingdom.

His words: “We have an idea of what this organization is about. Our sons and daughters are greatly involved and the Ovie has given a directive that whatsoever it will take for this to spread around the kingdom be done.”

The monarch prayed for Dr. Sunday Akpoyibo, President, Council for Renewable Nigeria (CREN), that his dreams for Nigeria will materialize.

Meanwhile, the Delta Commissioner of Police represented by CSP Rachel Edegu, commended the body, adding that with the unstable power supply in the country, solar power could be a good alternative.

He said: “With such trends embraced by the state, security of lives and property would have been enhanced in the oil-rich state.”

The high point of the ceremony was the formal inauguration of the state chapter of Wire-A by the president.

In keeping with one of their missions which is to provide solar reading lamps to children in Nigeria, over 10 pupils benefited from this gesture during the programme, as the state chapter of WIRE-A promised to do more in the coming days.

Also present at the auspicious occasion were the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Ovie Richard Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro represented by Chief (Mrs.) Obukowho Temisere and Chief (Mrs.) Dorcas Ogbon, Hon. Gloria Umukotete, Managing Director/CEO, Glo Global Solutions Limited and Mrs. Tracy Atagamen, MD, Akpoyibo Green Foundation.

